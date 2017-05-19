Texas A&M Overpowers Texas Southern, 14-0

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M softball team defeated Texas Southern, 14-0, Friday night to open play at the NCAA College Station Regional at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggies (43-10) struck quickly, scoring three two-out runs in the first. Tori Vidales reached on a walk and moved to third as Kristen Cuyos reached on an error. Following a walk by Ashley Walters, Riley Sartain soared a double off the wall in right center to clear the bases.

Texas A&M broke the game open with an eight-run third inning to lead 11-0. Show began the scoring with a two-RBI double, before Russell tripled to right, scoring Show and Hudek, who reached on an error. An RBI, infield single from Keeli Milligan pushed Russell across and Milligan later scored on a single up the middle by Kaitlyn Alderink. Walters capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to left.

Cuyos added to the lead in the fourth with a three-run homer to left, her 11th of the season.

Lexi Smith recorded her 12th win of the season, tossing a complete-game two-hitter with nine strikeouts.

The Aggies will face Texas State, who defeated Texas, 1-0, in 12 innings, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Coverage of tomorrow’s game can be seen on WatchESPN and the ESPN app, while the network affiliate is to be determined. The game can be heard locally on Willy 1550AM.

