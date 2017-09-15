Texas A&M QB Jake Hubenak to Miss UL-Lafayette Game

Texas A&M senior quarterback Jake Hubenak will miss the Aggies' game vs UL-Lafayette on Saturday due to a shoulder injury, according to a report by TexAgs' Billy Liucci.

Hubenak has reportedly been dealing with the injury since fall camp, and played through it when he came in in the second half of A&M's 24-14 win over Nicholls to go 12-15 for 93 yards. The senior's presence sparked the Aggies to a strong fourth quarter after true freshman Kellen Mond struggled to move the ball.

Without Hubenak, Mond will get the chance to start and play the entire game. Should anything happen to him, the Aggies would turn to walk-on Colton Taylor, preferring to keep true freshman Connor Blumrick on the bench to save his redshirt if at all possible.

Hubenak is the second Texas A&M quarterback to go down with an injury, after redshirt freshman Nick Starkel broke his ankle in the season opener vs UCLA. Starkel will likely miss the entire season.

Hubenak is thought to be back for the Aggies' SEC opener Sept. 23 vs Arkansas.

