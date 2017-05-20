Texas A&M Rallies to Defeat Texas State, 3-1

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M softball team scored three runs in its final two at bats to defeat the Texas State Bobcats, 3-1, Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

With the win, the Aggies advance to a NCAA Regional final for the eighth-consecutive year and 10th time in the last 11 seasons. The Aggies will face rival Texas in the regional title game at 1:30 pm Sunday.

The Aggies (44-10) erased a 1-0 deficit in the fifth as Keeli Milligan led off the frame with a single up the middle and moved to second a Kaitlyn Alderink sacrifice bunt. Kristen Cuyos delivered a two-out single to left, scoring Milligan for her 41st RBI of the season.

In the sixth, Sarah Hudek laced a leadoff double to right and advanced to third on a Samantha Show sacrifice bunt. Milligan soared a go-ahead double over the left fielder, her second of the game, plating Hudek. A wild pitch allowed Milligan to move to third, before scoring on an Alderink infield single.

Texas State scored in the first inning on a Corrina Liscano bases-loaded walk.

Samantha Show notched her 18th victory of the season, tossing a six-hit complete game with three strikeouts. Texas State’s Randi Rupp was saddled with the loss to move to 28-10.

The Aggies outhit the Bobcats, 11-6, marking the 18th game this season the Maroon and White have recorded 10 or more hits. Milligan led the team with a season-high three hits, while Alderink, Ashley Walters and Hudek each had two.

The Aggies will face the winner of the Texas-Texas State game on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Coverage of tomorrow’s game can be seen on WatchESPN and the ESPN app, while the network affiliate is to be determined. The game can be heard locally on Willy 1550AM.

