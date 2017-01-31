Texas A&M Ranked 19th in USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M is ranked 19th in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Softball Coaches Preseason Poll, the association announced Tuesday.

The Aggies are one of nine SEC teams in the Top 25 joining No. 2 Auburn, No. 4 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 7 Alabama, No. 12 Georgia, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 17 Missouri and No. 20 Kentucky.

Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 selection, followed by Auburn and Florida State with Florida and LSU tying for fourth. Michigan, Alabama, UCLA, Oregon and Arizona round out the Top 10.

Texas A&M returns eight of its position starters from a year ago, led by junior All-American Tori Vidales, who led the Aggies in batting average (.406), slugging percentage (.712), OBP (.519) and walks (40). Junior catcher Ashley Walters was selected to the All-SEC First Team after hitting .359 with 10 home runs and 58 RBI. Junior shortstop Kristen Cuyos returns after leading the team with 16 home runs and 61 RBI.

In the circle, the Aggies return sophomore Samantha Show and junior Trinity Harrington. Last season, Show tied for first in the SEC in wins with 25 and tossed 17 complete games. The East Bernard, Texas, native also hit .274 with 13 dingers and 31 RBI. Harrington started 21 games and compiled seven wins with a 3.89 ERA.

Texas A&M finished 39-20 on the year, advancing to the NCAA Regional for the 15th consecutive year.

The Maroon and White kick off the 2017 campaign at home at the Aggie Classic on Feb. 10 at 5:15 p.m.

