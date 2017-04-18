Texas A&M Slated to Host Several NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA has selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

Texas A&M University will twice host the men’s and women’s NCAA Cross Country Regional with the first meet scheduled for Nov. 9, 2018 and then again Nov. 13, 2020 at The Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course which opened in the fall of 2014.

Texas A&M will host the men’s and women’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Prelims, May 27-29, 2021. The facility was approved by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents in May of 2016.

The Aggies will serve as host of a men’s Division I NCAA Golf Regional, May 15-18, 2022 at Traditions Club in Bryan.

Texas A&M hosted, and won, the highly successful men’s and women’s 2017 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

This is the second time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 84 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience.

Bidding for 84 of 90 NCAA championships began in July and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 500 total championship event sites being awarded. More than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships each year. The six championships not included in the process due to preexisting site arrangements are: Division I baseball, Division I football, Division I softball, Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field and Division III women’s ice hockey.

A list of SEC and NCAA Championships hosted by Texas A&M:

Nov. 10, 2017 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Cross Country Regional

Feb. 13-17, 2018 Men’s and Women’s SEC Swimming & Diving

Feb. 23-24, 2018 Men’s and Women’s SEC Indoor Track and Field

Mar. 9-10, 2018 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Indoor Track and Field

May 13-16, 2018 Men’s NCAA Golf Regional

Nov. 9, 2018 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Cross Country Regional

Mar. 22-23, 2019 SEC Equestrian Championships

2019 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships

2019 SEC Softball Championships

2020 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Nov. 13, 2020 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Cross Country Regional

May 27-29, 2021 Men’s and Women’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Prelims

2022 Men’s and Women’s SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships

May 15-18, 2022 Men’s NCAA Golf Regional

2026 Men’s and Women’s SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships

2027 Men’s and Women’s SEC Cross Country Championships

