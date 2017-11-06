Texas A&M Soccer Earns Two Seed in NCAA Tournament; Will Host Lamar Friday

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies will host the Lamar Cardinals in an NCAA Division I Championship first round match at Ellis Field on Friday, November 10, the NCAA announced Monday. First kick is slated for 7:30 p.m.



Texas A&M received an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship with their 2-1 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Sunday's SEC Tournament championship match, keeping their streak alive at 23 consecutive years.



The Aggies are one of five teams to make it to every NCAA Tournament since 1995. The other schools include North Carolina (1982-2017), Notre Dame (1993-2017), Virginia (1994-2017) and Penn State (1995-2017). Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri and North Carolina's Anson Dorrance are the only two head coaches to appear in every NCAA Tournament since 1995.



The Aggies are 17-2-1 on the season and they are riding a program record 13-match win streak. The stretch includes nine consecutive wins in SEC regular-season action and three victories at the SEC Tournament.



Texas A&M owns a 10-game NCAA Championship win streak at Ellis Field with the last postseason home loss coming in 2007. The last Ellis Field tournament win came in 2015 when the Aggies bested Washington, 2-1, in a first round game en route to their sixth Elite Eight.



Lamar is 18-3-1 on the season and the Cardinals won the Southland Conference regular-season and tournament titles. Lamar also enters the match on a lengthy winning streak with 12 consecutive victories, including running the table at the league tournament with wins against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Central Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin.



The teams have two common opponents in LSU and Ole Miss. The Aggies scored victories over LSU (1-0) and Ole Miss (1-0) while Lamar suffered defeats against the Tigers (2-0) and Rebels (3-0).



Despite the close proximity, this will mark the first meeting between the squads. A relatively young program, Lamar began playing soccer in 2007 and they are making their first NCAA Championship appearance.



The SEC led the nation with nine teams receiving bids.



If the Aggies win the match, they will host second and third round action on November 17 and 19, respectively. The winner of the Texas A&M-Lamar match will play the winner of Notre Dame-IUPUI in second round play on November 17.



