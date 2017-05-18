Texas A&M Squares Off With Texas Southern in NCAA College Station Regional Opener

COLLEGE STATION – No. 9 national seed Texas A&M softball opens the NCAA College Station Regional with a 6:30 matchup with the SWAC Tournament champions, Texas Southern, Friday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The game can be seen on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app with Tyler Denning and Erin Miller on the call. Radio coverage of the game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Texas A&M enters the NCAA Regional with a 42-10 record. Riley Sartain leads the team with a .354 average and is tied for the team lead at 41 RBI. Tori Vidales paces the Aggies with 15 home runs and is tied with Sartain at 41 RBI for the team lead. Texas A&M holds a 1.83 team ERA, led by Trinity Harrington (13-2, 1.56) and Samantha Show (17-6, 1.87 ERA). Lexi Smith claims an 11-1 record and a 1.65 ERA.

Last week, the Aggies fell to Alabama, 2-1, in 10 innings in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Vidales broke up a no-hit bid by Alabama pitcher Alexis Osorio in the bottom of the 7th on a solo home run to tie the game. The Texas A&M pitching staff limited the Crimson Tide to two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Texas Southern enters the tournament with a 25-19 record and is coming off its third conference tournament championship in four years. The Lady Tigers are led by Jocilynn Ellis, who dons a .372 average with 14 RBI, while Sierra Valdez is batting .302 with two home runs and 25 RBI. In the circle, Jasmin Fulmore is 11-4 with a 2.85 ERA and 91 strikeouts, and Lauren Rodriguez is 9-4 with a 2.17 ERA.

Texas A&M and Texas Southern have met just one time in school history as the Aggies defeated the Lady Tigers, 8-0, on March 4, 2006.

The winner of Friday night’s contest will face off against the winner of the Texas State-Texas game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The two losers from Friday’s game will face in the first elimination game at 4 p.m., with the second elimination game beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Aggies are making their 16th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship and 28th overall. In the NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M holds a 77-60 record all-time and have made 11 appearances in the Women’s College World Series with three national championships. Under head coach Jo Evans, the Aggies have appeared in the tournament 17 times.

© 2017 KAGS-TV