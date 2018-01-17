Texas A&M Tabbed to Finish Third in Preseason SEC Coaches Poll

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M softball was selected to finish third in the annual Southeastern Conference Coaches Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league’s coaches Wednesday. The selection is the highest for the Aggies since joining the league in 2013.

Texas A&M, who returns 14 letterwinners from last year’s Women’s College World Series team, received 114 points, trailing Florida (143) and Tennessee (119). LSU is ranked fourth with 109 points, while Alabama accumulated 107 points to round out the top five.

Points for the poll were awarded on a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

First pitch for the 2018 season is Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. as the Maroon & White take on Houston at the Aggie Classic in College Station.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Twitter and Instagram.

2018 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. Florida (11) 143 2. Tennessee (1) 119 3. Texas A&M 114 4. LSU 109 5. Alabama (1) 107 6. Auburn 85 7. Ole Miss 81 8. Kentucky 76 9. Georgia 49 10. Arkansas 39 11. Missouri 34 12. South Carolina 30 13. Mississippi State 28

© 2018 KAGS-TV