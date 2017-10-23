Texas A&M, Texas Men's Basketball to Hold Exhibition Game to Benefit Rebuild Texas Relief Fund

HOUSTON, Texas – The Texas A&M University and University of Texas men’s basketball programs have joined together in an effort to raise money for the Rebuild Texas Relief Fund. The Aggies and Longhorns will play an exhibition contest on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Tudor Fieldhouse on the campus of Rice University. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Central.

ALL proceeds will go directly to the Rebuild Texas Relief Fund (https://www.rebuildtx.org). Tickets are on sale and available for purchase via TicketMaster online at TicketMaster or by calling 800-745-3000. The seating capacity for Tudor Fieldhouse is 5,208.

Courtside seats: $1,000

Lower Bowl seating: $150

Mezzanine level: $35

Upper Side & Upper End Zone seating: $20

“In the Lone Star State, there is nothing like a good sports rivalry to highlight our Texas pride,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “Throughout this recovery process, the athletic community has played a crucial role in providing assistance to victims of Harvey, and this game adds to those efforts. Just as Texans will always come together to support their team, they will always unite to help those in need, and I thank The University of Texas, Texas A&M University and Rice University for putting this event together.”

General public parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis around Tudor Fieldhouse at a cost of $5. There will be no television coverage of the event, but both schools will feature a radio broadcast.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M System & Commissioner of Rebuild Texas

"As Commissioner of Rebuild Texas, I have witnessed the great needs in the communities struck by Hurricane Harvey. I am proud that the A&M-UT rivalry can be employed to help our fellow Texans through Gov. Abbott's relief fund."

Michael K. Young, President of Texas A&M University

“We are happy that this matchup is on the books and for a good cause and look forward to a great game.”

Scott Woodward, Texas A&M Director of Athletics

“We’re proud to be a part of a meaningful event for a great cause, and we’re very appreciative of the folks at Rice and Texas for joining with us in this effort to help so many of our fellow Texans,”

Gregory L. Fenves, University of Texas at Austin President

“There is a storied athletics rivalry between UT and Texas A&M, which makes this game of solidarity and charity so powerful. Many of us are Longhorns. Many of us are Aggies. But we are all Texans, and the proceeds from this game will help our Longhorn and Aggie neighbors, friends and family rebuild in Houston and the Gulf Coast.”

Mike Perrin, University of Texas Men’s Athletics Director

“What a wonderful opportunity this is, and I'm thrilled we're teaming up with our longtime rival in this very unique event. I encourage all Longhorn fans in the Houston area to proudly fill Tudor Fieldhouse on Wednesday night and join us in support of this statewide cause. As a lifelong Houston resident, I understand the impact that Hurricane Harvey had on so many lives and the need for continued aid and donations to help rebuild. This is a time for all Texans to come together in support of the Houston community.”

Joe Karlgaard, Rice University Director of Athletics

“Our student-athletes and staff shook off the impact of Hurricane Harvey to provide countless hours of assistance during our city’s recovery, but that work is ongoing. We are proud to host this event and provide even more support to those in our community who continue to rebuild their lives.”

