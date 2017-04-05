COLLEGE STATION—Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin announced today that the 2017 Texas A&M spring football game, sponsored by Traditions and American Campus Communities, will be a traditional game between a Maroon and a White squad.

“Christian Kirk and Armani Watts will serve as captains for the spring game and are tasked with selecting the teams,” Aggie head coach Kevin Sumlin said. “We have a few minor injuries, but we have enough healthy players to put together a full Maroon and a full White team. We will keep score like a traditional football game.”

The game is Saturday, Apr. 8 at Kyle Field. The game will air on ESPNU and the broadcast begins at 1 p.m. central.

Tickets are $5 for adults and college age and under are admitted free of charge. The clear bag policy remains in place for every Texas A&M home athletics event.

Gates open Saturday at 12 noon.

