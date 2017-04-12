Texas A&M Travels to Tuscaloosa for Thursday-Saturday Series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies head to Tuscaloosa looking for their third consecutive SEC series triumph as they face the Alabama Crimson Tide. Game times for the series are Thursday at 6:02 pm, Friday at 6:02 pm and Saturday at 2:02 pm.

The Maroon and White enter the fray winners of eight of their last 10 games, including winning two of three against both No. 8 LSU and No. 11 Auburn. Over the 10-game span, freshman Hunter Coleman is leading the charge with a .440 batting average (11-for-25) with five runs, one double, one home run and five RBI. Over the last 10 games, the pitching staff has a 2.53 ERA and is holding opponents to a .195 batting average. Mitchell Kilkenny has pitched in seven of the games, logging a 0.93 ERA and four saves, yielding one run on six hits and three walks while striking out eight in 9.2 innings.

Freshman Braden Shewmake ranks 14th in the nation in RBI (40) and 15th in hits (52). He leads all Division I freshmen in hits and RBI and ranks second in doubles. He was recently named the Midseason National Player of the Year by D1Baseball.com.

The Aggies are making their first visit to the newly renovated Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The last time Texas A&M played at Alabama the games were held in Hoover while Sewell-Thomas was getting a $42-million facelift.

All three games will be available for viewing on SEC Network + with Eli Gold and Lance Cormier on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone.





TEXAS A&M AGGIES (23-11, 5-7 SEC) at ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE (14-19, 2-10 SEC)

Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,500) • Tuscaloosa, Alabama



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• THURSDAY: #15 Brigham Hill (Jr., RHP, 5-3, 2.65 ERA) vs. #32 Jake Walters (Jr., RHP, 4-3, 3.00 ERA)

• FRIDAY: #12 Corbin Martin (Jr., RHP, 3-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. #7 Dylan Duarte (So., LHP, 2-2, 3.27)

• SATURDAY: #32 Stephen Kolek (So., RHP, 2-2, 4.43 ERA) vs. #29 Nick Eicholtz (Sr., RHP, 1-0, 6.16 ERA)

SCHEDULE Thursday, 6:02 p.m. • Friday, 6:02 p.m. • Saturday, 2:02 p.m. RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) LIVE VIDEO SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) • Eli Gold (play-by-play), Lance Cormier (color analyst) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS RollTide.com RANKINGS Texas A&M - unranked; Alabama - unranked SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 9-6

© 2017 KAGS-TV