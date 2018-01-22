Texas A&M Women Beat LSU 69-59 Behind Howard's 21

COLLEGE STATION- Anriel Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds, as No. 15 Texas A&M defeated LSU 69-59 in a women’s basketball game Monday at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M trailed 27-23 after LSU made a technical free throw to start the second half, but outscored the Lady Tigers (12-6, 4-3 SEC) 23 to 14 over the rest of the period to take control of the game.

Howard, who scored 20+ points for the third time this season and extended her Texas A&M record with her 24th career double-double, went 7-of-9 from the field and had three assists without a turnover.

Howard led four Aggies (16-5, 5-2 SEC) in double figures. Jasmine Lumpkin came two rebounds and two assists short of a triple-double, with 10 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Khaalia Hillsman added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Chennedy Carter had 10 points, extending her streak to 21 consecutive games scoring in double figures.

The Aggies out-rebounded the Lady Tigers 39 to 29 in the game.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, January 28 at Vanderbilt, with tip set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network.

QUICKIE NOTES

Texas A&M

· The Aggies are now 16-5 on the season and 5-2 in SEC play. The Lady Tigers fall to 12-6 and 4-3 in SEC play.

· Texas A&M is 11-3 at home this season and 65-13 at home since the start of the 2013-14 season

· Texas A&M has made a 3-pointer in 40 straight games, dating back to Jan. 5, 2017

· Texas A&M is 52-4 when leading after three quarters

· The Aggies are 15-1 against unranked teams this season

· The Aggies are 156-6 against unranked teams at home since Feb. 2005

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 347-146 in 15 seasons at Texas A&M and 755-309 in his Hall of Fame career.

Anriel Howard

· Posted her fourth career 20+ point game. She has had at least 10 rebounds in all four of those games.

· Had her 11th double-double of the season and the 24th in her career, which is the most in Texas A&M history

· Scored 10+ points for the 12th time this season and the 32nd time in her career

· Had double-digit rebounds for the 19th time in 21 games this season

Jasmine Lumpkin

· Scored 10+ points for the fifth time this season, and 12th time in her Texas A&M career

Khaalia Hillsman

· Had her 17th game of 10+ points this season, and her sixth straight double-digit game. She has 61 career games of 10+ points.

Chennedy Carter

· Scored in double figures for the 21st straight game, and is the only Texas A&M player to start her career with 21 straight double-figure scoring games

Postgame Quotes

Texas A&M Head Coach Gary Blair

Opening Statement…

“Things do not come easy to this team. We started the game following the game plan and threw it completely out the window with the turnovers by my guards in the first half. We showed them exactly the zone they were going to run, but we tried to force it. Everybody became a jumpshot judy early instead of continuing working the ball inside to (Khaalia) Hillsman. We could’ve fouled out their whole team. We have a problem of making four to five passes against a zone defense. We want to score on two to three passes. We shouldn’t worry about who gets the assist as long as it’s a teammate and we move the ball around like we did in the third quarter. Going in at half, we had to have a little bit of a revival. Finally, with seven and a half minutes left on the clock I said that’s all I got for y’all. It’s on y’all. I thought our kids responded, a lot by the leadership of (Anriel) Howard during that ball game. She’s my captain. She’s my leader out there on the court. She has a voice, and the kids listen. Until we become a little bit more team oriented when we are facing defenses like we are facing, the same thing could rear its head again. We are going to see a lot of zone. I was proud of how the kids took coaching and adjustments into halftime. Danni (Williams) found her stroke. Chennedy (Carter) started moving the ball, and we only turned the ball over three times in the whole second half, and I thought that was the difference in the game. Last year, we beat them by two here and lost over there. It’s a rivalry. I enjoy playing them, and I enjoy playing against Nikki. She does a great job of coaching her team up. We could have made it a lot easier on ourselves. Give their guards credit. They hit the shots they had to have. We are 5-2. That’s exactly where we were this time last year. Now what direction do we go? We have two tough ones on the road coming up. We need to take care of business with everything towards Vanderbilt right now.”

On free-throw shooting…

“I am playing five to six players, and all of them are shooting, even Kayla Wells and Lulu (McKinney). I don’t think they’ve missed a free throw all year. They have to shoot 100 free throws each week, and we have everything up on the board. It’s sort of a race to see what percentages we can get. Our good free-throw shooters are shooting 90 something percent. I concentrate on it. Here’s the thing, we shot 11 free throws last year against them in two games, so you could see where I wanted to go. We were able to draw some fouls.”

On Jasmine Lumpkin…

“Lumpkin was everywhere. Give the kid credit. She is one of my captains. She is good in the locker room. She is a good kid and going to graduate on time. She’s very special. She is what you call a team player, a role player. She does her job, and she’s getting more and more confidence as people are laying off of her. Sometimes you’re open for a reason, and she starts hitting the shots. I want her to drive and keep getting to the free throw line like she’s doing. She doesn’t shoot the three, but she does everything else for us.”

On performance overall…

“We were able to win the game and not play our best. That’s because of the home crowd and because I’ve got a lot of talent. Once my team recognizes their talent, gets five people involved in the offense and spreads it around, we’re going to be a very good basketball team. We still ended up with four people in double figures and the other one had nine, so that’s pretty good. We are going to take it and move on.”

Texas A&M Junior Forward Anriel Howard

On offense in the second half…

“Our coaches chewed us out at halftime. They were short and sweet, but they were intense. We knew we weren’t giving our best efforts in the first half, so we came back ready to play. Probably the shortest halftime (talk) since I’ve been here.

On the inside game...

“Tonight we had to be more of an inside-out team. Obviously our shots weren’t going in the first half. They weren’t the best shots. Once we got on the inside, our game started to flow a little bit more. Our inside presence is pretty powerful.”

Texas A&M Senior Center Khaalia Hillsman

On their shots during the first half…

“I think we were just taking bad shots, sometimes being a little selfish with the ball. When the defense was taking something away, we were shooting it anyway instead of looking for the open person. Anriel was a warrior on the board as usual and that helps.”

On winning five straight at home against LSU…

“The 12th Man is a big deal here. We drew pretty well tonight. Once we started going on our run, their energy really gave us energy. The 12th Man always brings it every time they come out.”

LSU Head Coach Nikki Fargas

Opening Statement…

“This is a 40-minute basketball game. I thought in the first half the tempo and the pace, our game plan, was working. In the second half we needed to adjust. We needed to make the adjustments on the boards, not allowing Hillsman (to rebound). She set the tone at the beginning of the second half. Our team is young. We are going to learn from this and move forward.”

On adjustments …

“In the third quarter we made the same field goals. We made six, they made six. The difference was we couldn’t get ourselves to the free-throw line. When the other team goes to line 25 times in the second half, that’s an area that you have to adjust in. Looking ahead and going back and watching, our inability to prevent their free throws was the difference in the game. 32 times is a huge game. They averaged 19 per game, and we haven’t faced a team that we put at the free-throw line 32 times.”

On facing Anriel Howard...

“The one thing about Howard is matching her ability to rebound. That part of her game, crashing from the wing or the top, exposed our inability to keep her off the glass. That’s what we talked about. She’s somebody who does a great job of offensive putbacks, and we couldn’t keep her off the glass. When we go to our smaller lineup, our rebounding suffers when you don’t have two bigs in there and you’re facing a team that can rebound. Lumpkin is a great offensive rebounder. Hillsman is a great offensive rebounder. We had discussed that all five have to be crashing the glass and double boxing, but we couldn’t match Howard’s extra effort and her athleticism.”

© 2018 KAGS-TV