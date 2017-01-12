Texas A&M Women's Basketball Defeats Arkansas 90-65

COLLEGE STATION- Texas A&M routed Arkansas 90-65 in a women’s basketball game on Thursday night at Reed Arena, picking up the Aggies’ largest SEC win since 2015. The Aggies shot a blistering 66.0% from the field in the game, just 0.7% off of the school record.

The Aggies (13-4, 3-1 SEC) led 40-28 at the half, but really opened the floodgates in the third quarter, making 10-of-11 shots for a school-record 90.9% field goal percentage in the quarter, outscoring the Razorbacks (11-6, 0-4 SEC) 28-13.

Curtyce Knox matched her career-high with 15 assists, despite sitting for the last eight minutes of the game. Knox helped the Aggies notch a season-high 26 assists on 35 made field goals.

Khaalia Hillsman led the Aggies in scoring with a career-high-tying 25 off of 11-of-13 shooting. Danni Williams chipped in 20 and Jasmine Lumpkin added 11.

The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 46-14 in points in the paint.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, January 15 at Florida for a game televised on SEC Network at 12 p.m. CT. The next home game for Texas A&M is January 22 as the Aggies host LSU at 4 p.m.

QUICKIE NOTES

· Texas A&M shot 66.0%, just off the school record of 66.7%, set on Feb. 20, 1985 vs. Texas.

· The Aggies are now 13-4 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. The Razorbacks fall to 11-6 and 0-4 in SEC play.

· The 25-point margin of victory represents the Aggies’ largest SEC win since Feb. 1, 2015 against Auburn (W, 78-45)

· Texas A&M is 11-0 this season when scoring 70+ points. The Aggies are 204-13 under Gary Blair when scoring 70+.

· The Aggies shot 90.9% (10 of 11) in the 3rd quarter, which is the school record for FG percentage in a quarter.

· Texas A&M is now 8-1 at home this season and 50-8 at Reed Arena since the start of the 2013-14 season. The Aggies are 142-5 against unranked teams at home since Feb. 2005.

· Khaalia Hillsman tied a career-high with 25 points for her sixth 20+ point game of the season

o She has scored in double figures in all 17 games this season

o She had a career-high 3 assists

· Curtyce Knox tied a career-high with 15 assists. She has nine 10+ assist games this season.

· Danni Williams scored 20+ points for the sixth time this season

o She scored in double figures for the seventh straight game and 16th time in 17 games this season

· Jasmine Lumpkin scored in double figures for the sixth time this season

· Texas A&M set a season-high with 25 assists

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is now 322-133 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 730-296 in his Hall of Fame career. He is now tied for seventh among active coaches and tied for 13th all-time in career wins.

· Blair has won 102 SEC games between his stints at Arkansas and Texas A&M, which is the most of any active SEC coach.

