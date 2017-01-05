Texas A&M Women's Basketball Doomed By Slow Start At Georgia, Falls 69-59

ATHENS, Ga.- Texas A&M couldn’t overcome a slow start, falling 69-59 to Georgia in a women’s basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia (9-6, 1-1 SEC) used a pair of 10-0 runs to take a 40-23 lead at the break, but Texas A&M (11-4, 1-1 SEC) rallied in the second half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 20-10 in the third quarter, and closing the deficit to as few as five points in the second half, but could not pull closer.

Four Aggies scored in double figures, led by Curtyce Knox, who had a career-high 17 points. Anriel Howard and Khaalia Hillsman each had 14 points, and Danni Williams added 10.

Howard and Hillsman each posted double-doubles, with Hillsman leading the team with 13 rebounds. Curtyce Knox led the Aggies with eight assists.

The Aggies return to action on Sunday, January 8 at 1 p.m. at No. 24 Kentucky, with broadcast coverage on SEC Network.

