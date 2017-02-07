Texas A&M Women's Basketball Hosts 11th Annual BTHO Breast Cancer Game

Texas A&M looks for its eighth straight conference home win, hosting Alabama on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the 11th annual BTHO Breast Cancer Game. A plethora of promotions are in store for the always-popular event, that raises funds to benefit the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

BTHO BREAST CANCER

Thursday is Texas A&M’s 11th-annual BTHO Breast Cancer game pres. by The College Station Medical Center. The Aggies are asking for the support of the 12th Man to bring awareness to a disease that affects so many and raise funds to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund as well as the Pink Alliance, a local non-profit in the Brazos Valley who serve as an advocate for breast cancer support.

OFFICIAL 2017 BTHO BREAST CANCER T-SHIRT



Purchase the Official 2017 BTHO Breast Cancer T-shirt for just $10! Click here to purchase yours today. Fans can purchase shirts at the game as well on the concourse.



SILENT AUCTION



There is silent auction at the game, where all fans have a chance to bid on an array of items including a pink jersey signed by the team, basketball signed by the team, BTHO Breast Cancer t-shirt quilt and more! The items are available to view on the concourse of Reed Arena beginning at 6:00 pm, through the end of halftime. Winners will be announced throughout the second half. Payment is due when individual picks up their item from the table.



TEXAS A&M VIZ LAB COURT PROJECTION HIGHLIGHTS SPECIAL HALFTIME RECOGINITION

There is a halftime ceremony with the Pink Alliance, recognizing local breast cancer survivors along with a very special LED Court Projection compliments of the A&M Viz Lab Graduate Students. If you or someone in your life would like to be a part of this, please contact Heather Overholt at hoverholt@athletics.tamu.edu or call (979) 862-5430.



COACH BOB STARKEY AND WIFE SHERIE - $1 DONATION FOR EACH STUDENT IN ATTENDANCE



Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Bob Starkey will donate $1 to Pink Alliance for each Texas A&M student in attendance at the BTHO Breast Cancer Game on February 9.



PANHELLENIC ATTENDANCE CHALLENGE



All Texas A&M sororities are invited to join us for the game in support of the cause! This event will count as a Panhellenic Point. Be sure to check-in at the marketing kiosk to scan your designated QR code.

TAKE A KID TO THE GAME – BUY ONE ADULT TICKET, GET FOUR KIDS IN FREE

For each Thursday women’s basketball game, buy one adult ticket and bring up to four kids to the game for free. This offer is only available the day of the game for walk-up purchases

$5,000 HALF-COURT SHOT PRESENTED BY MOUNTAIN DEW

One lucky fan will be randomly selected for the chance to take a half-court shot during halftime worth $5,000 courtesy of Mountain Dew! Fans can enter at the marketing kiosk on the concourse by the main entrance for the chance to be selected.

$5 STUDENT CONCESSIONS SPECIAL

Texas A&M students can get a hot dog and a drink for only $5 at any concession stand when they show their student ID.

KIDS COURT OPEN 6 PM TO 7 PM

Prior to the game, children are invited to in Kids Court inside the women's practice gym from 6 to 7 p.m. for the chance to play some basketball pregame.

Kids and parents can access Kids Court by entering the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball from the arena concourse behind Section 121 and following the signage for Kid's Court.

GIG EM GROUP PACKS

Bring your team or group to an Aggie Women's Basketball game and enjoy discounted group pricing. Groups of 20 or more can enjoy $3 tickets while those of 50 or more receive $3 tickets and a concessions voucher of a $50 value. If interested, contact 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu today.

STUDENTS GET IN FREE WITH SPORTS PASS

Texas A&M Students with a 12th Man Sports Pass receive free admission to all home regular season Texas A&M Women's Basketball games. Present your student ID at the north entrance of Reed Arena to be admitted to the game. Tickets are available for Texas A&M students without a 12th Man Sports pass for $4 at ticket windows.

CLEAR BAGS AT TEXAS A&M

All Texas A&M home athletic events have implemented a clear bag policy. If fans are bringing bags to a home athletic event, bags must be clear and not exceed 12” (by 6” by 12”) or be a clear 1 gallon re-sealable plastic freezer storage bag, one per person. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and have a maximum of one logo imprint not exceeding 4.5” tall by 3.4” wide.

The only non-clear bags permitted are small clutch bags that are the size of a hand. For full policy details, visit 12thman.com/beclear.

