Texas A&M's bowl losing streak continues in Charlotte

Matt Trent wraps up a 55-52 Texas A&M loss to Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:59 PM. CST December 29, 2017

Texas A&M's bowl losing streak was extended to three games with Friday's 55-52 loss to Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl. Matt Trent wraps up the final game of the Aggies' 7-6 2017 campaign. 

