Texas A&M's Flagg Named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLLEGE STATION – After making an impression during a pair of Aggie victories, Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

The rookie from Alvin, Texas, averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and leading the Aggies to wins over Northern Kentucky and Buffalo. With the Aggies short-handed due to injury and suspension, Flagg stepped up to produce his first career double-double with a 12-point, 10-rebound outing against Northern Kentucky before registering a personal-best 21 points two days later vs. Buffalo.

Also in the news this week, Texas A&M (11-1) climbed to No. 5 in the most recent edition of the Associated Press Top 25, matching the Aggies’ highest-ever national ranking which came during the 2015-16 campaign.

Up next for Flagg and his teammates is a trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., where they will face Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday to tip-off SEC play.

