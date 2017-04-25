Texas A&M's Fred Kerley, Devin Dixon earn SEC Athlete of the Week honors

BIRMINGHAM – A pair of Aggies were recognized by the conference office for the SEC weekly honors. Senior sprinter Fred Kerley shared Runner of the Week honors while Devin Dixon was selected Freshman of the Week.

Kerley produced a meet record of 44.60 seconds in winning the 400m at the Michael Johnson Invitational, topping a 45.14 standard set by Aggie alum Deon Lendore in 2015. The first outdoor 400m of the season for Kerley currently has him ranked second in the world while leading the U.S. and collegiate lists.

While moving to No. 2 on the Texas A&M all-time list with the No. 3 performance, Kerley was 0.10 of a second from making the all-time collegiate top 10 list and 0.03 of a second from being among the U.S. collegiate all-time top 10 list.

Sharing the honor with Kerley was Auburn’s Odean Skeen, who ran 9.98 seconds in the prelims of the 100m during a home meet, the War Eagle Invitational, and then opted to skip the final. Skeen also earned National Athlete of the Week honors from USTFCCCA.

Dixon won the 800m in Waco in 1:48.27 ahead of Baylor’s Zacharias Curren (1:48.60) in producing the second fastest time by a freshman in the SEC this outdoor season. Dixon also has the top freshman time in the conference with his 1:47.01 from the Sun Angel Classic a couple of weeks ago.

