Texas A&M's Fred Kerley earns National and SEC Athlete of the Week honors

KAGS 11:21 PM. CST January 31, 2017

Running the fastest lead-off split ever on a 4x400 relay earned Texas A&M senior Fred Kerley (Taylor, Texas) the National Athlete of the Week honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as well as the SEC men’s Runner of the Week.

 

Kerley’s split of 44.96 seconds is the only first-leg split ever run under 45 seconds, topping the previous best marks of 45.5 (Reggie Witherspoon, Florida, 2004) and 45.71 (Tyree Washington, USA, 2006). Kerley’s time is also 10th all-time among Division I collegiate indoor splits on a 4x400 relay as well as 15th best ever in the world.

 

On the all-time 400m world indoor list, only four individuals have ever run faster than Kerley’s split – Kerron Clement (44.57), Michael Johnson (44.63), Kirani James (44.80) and LaShawn Merritt (44.93).

 

Kerley also set a career best time of 20.58 in the 200m, third fastest in the world for 2017, as he won his section and placed second overall at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend. Kerley’s effort in the 200m equals the No. 4 performer and No. 7 performance on the Texas A&M all-time list. He ran the fastest 200m by an Aggie in the month of January, topping a 20.69 by Curtis Mitchell in 2010.

 

The relay performance by Kerley sparked a collegiate record by the Aggies as they won the race in 3:02.52 to better the previous standard of 3:02.86 established by Texas A&M in 2015. It’s also the fourth fastest time on the all-time world list and the fastest ever in the month of January, bettering the 3:03.23 set by the Aggies in 2015 at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Complex.

 

Members of the 2017 Texas A&M relay that claimed the win at the Razorback Invitational included Richard Rose (46.01), Devin Dixon (46.25) and Mylik Kerley (45.30). They bettered an elite field by nearly three-and-a-half seconds. Finishing behind the Aggies in a two-section final were Tennessee (3:06.30), LSU (3:07.02), Florida (3:07.11), Mississippi State (3:08.06), Arkansas (3:09.28) and Georgia (3:10.71).

 

Texas A&M now has run the five fastest 4x400 times ever on the indoor all-time collegiate list and have broken the collegiate record three times in the past four years.

 

4x400 Relay – All-time World Indoor

3:01.96          USA All-Star                  2006

3:02.13          USA National Team     2014

3:02.45          USA National Team     2016

3:02.52          Texas A&M                   2017

3:02.83          USA National Team     1999

3:02.86          Texas A&M                   2015

3:02.87          Belgium                         2015

3:02.97          Poland                           2015

3:03.01          Poland                           1999

3:03.05          Germany                       1991

3:03.20          Great Britain                1999

3:03.20          Texas A&M                   2014

3:03.23          Texas A&M                   2015

3:03.24          USA National Team     1991                                      

3:03.24          USA National Team     2006

3:03.40          USA National Team     2010

3:03.47          Texas A&M                   2015

 

4x400 Relay – All-time Collegiate Indoor

3:02.52          Texas A&M             2017       Razorback Inv.

3:02.86          Texas A&M             2015       NCAA

3:03.20          Texas A&M             2014       SEC

3:03.23          Texas A&M             2015       Razorback Inv.

3:03.47          Texas A&M             2015       Tyson Inv.

3:03.50          Arkansas                  2013       NCAA

3:03.50          Florida                      2014       SEC

3:03.51          Florida                      2015       NCAA

3:03.71          Florida                      2013       NCAA

3:03.76          Arkansas                  2012       Tyson Inv.

3:03.96          Baylor                       2004       NCAA

 

4x400 Relay – All-time Collegiate Indoor splits

44.50    Deon Lendore (Texas A&M)       2013      4th leg

44.4       Darold Williamson (Baylor)        2005      4th leg

44.54    Rondell Bartholomew (SPlains)  2011      4th leg

44.57                   Lendore                            2014      4th leg

44.63                   Lendore                            2014      4th leg

44.5                     Williamson                       2004      4th leg

44.78    Bralon Taplin (Texas A&M)         2015      2nd leg

44.7       Alleyne Francique (LSU)               2001      4th leg

44.89    George Caddick (Baylor)              2016      4th leg

44.91    Tony McQuay (Florida)                2011      2nd leg

44.91    Arman Hall (Florida)                     2014      4th leg

44.8       Mitch Potter (Minnesota)            2004      4th leg

44.94    Demetrius Pinder (Texas A&M) 2011      2nd leg

44.96    Fred Kerley (Texas A&M)            2017      1st leg

44.99    Vernon Norwood (LSU)               2014      4th leg

44.9       Jonathan Fortenberry (SCar)      2003      4th leg

 

200 meters – All-time Texas A&M Indoor

20.37    Ameer Webb                   2013

20.37    Curtis Mitchell                 2010

20.57    Shavez Hart                      2015

20.58    Devin Jenkins                   2016

20.58    Fred Kerley                       2017

20.63    Stanley Kerr                     1988

20.66    Aldrich Bailey                   2014

20.67    Chris Dykes                      2007

20.68    Deon Lendore                 2014

20.70    Prezel Hardy, Jr.              2014

(© 2017 KAGS)


