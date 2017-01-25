Texas A&M's Gastaldello earns CollegeSwimming.com weekly honors

SOMERS, Wisc. – Texas A&M junior Béryl Gastaldello was named Southeastern Conference Swimmer of the Week by CollegeSwimming.com for her standout performances in the Aggies’ wins over SMU and LSU last weekend.

Gastaldello, from Miramas, France, was undefeated in individual races against the Mustangs and Tigers as the 13-time All-American swept the 50- and 100-yard freestyle in both contests. The school record holder in both races, Gastaldello won the 50 in 22.35 vs. the Ponies and 22.44 against the Tigers and the 100 in 50.30 and 49.31. Three of the four winning times were NCAA “B” qualifying cuts.

Also a valuable relay swimmer, Gastaldello helped the Aggies to a 400-yard medley relay win against the Ponies with a 53.98 backstroke leadoff and victories in the 200 medley (24.77 backstroke leadoff) and 200 free relays (22.20 anchor) against LSU.

(© 2017 KAGS)