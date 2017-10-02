Texas A&M's Hans Named SEC Player of the Week; Conner Earns Setter Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M sophomore outside hitter Hollann Hans (pronounced haulin’ hands) has been named the SEC Player of the Week and also collected offensive player of the week honors, the Southeastern Conference announced today. In addition, Aggie freshman Camille Conner was named Co-SEC Setter of the Week.

The two honorees receive the accolades for the first time in their careers after leading Texas A&M to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 victory at Georgia on Friday.

Hans recorded a match-high 15 points in the sweep against the Bulldogs as the Aggies picked up their first SEC victory of the season and ended a four-match losing skid. The Corpus Christi, Texas, native posted double-figure kills for the fourth consecutive match with 12 while hitting a personal season-best and match-high .435 (minimum 10 kills). Hans also added two aces to average a team-high 5.00 points per set.

Conner, from Katy, Texas, directed the A&M offense to a season-high .379 hitting percentage, dishing out 35 assists, the most assists by an A&M player in a three-set match this season. She also pitched in three kills while hitting .400, as well as two digs and a block. Conner shares the weekly award with Kentucky setter Madison Lilley.

The Aggies (4-6, 1-2 SEC) conclude a two-match road swing at No. 1 Florida on Wednesday before returning home to host Mississippi State on Sunday.

