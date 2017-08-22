Texas A&M's Kirk named to 2017 AP All-America Team

Texas A&M junior wide receiver Christian Kirk has been named to the prestigious Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, the AP announced on Tuesday.

The 2016 Southeastern Conference leader in receptions, Kirk is also a preseason first-team All-SEC selection at three positions – wide receiver, all-purpose and return specialist. Last season, Kirk was the only player in the SEC with more than 80 catches as the speedster from Scottsdale, Ariz., reeled in 83 grabs for 928 yards and nine touchdowns.

Also a dangerous return man, Kirk is the nation's active leader in punt return average and punt return touchdowns with a 23.1 average and five scores on 27 career punt returns. Last season, Kirk averaged 21.7 yards per punt return, with an NCAA-best three scores, and 28.8 on kickoff returns.

Kirk is a consensus preseason All-America selection as well as a member of "watch lists" for the Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver), Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player), the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (best offensive player with ties to state of Texas).

