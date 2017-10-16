Texas A&M's LaCamera Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel LaCamera earned Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors Monday after going four-for-four on field goals in Saturday’s 19-17 win over Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

The Tarpon Springs, Fla. native, connected on field goals of 46, 43, 25 and 32 yards against the Gators. The junior is tied for the league lead with 14 field goals this season and is third in scoring at 9.6 points per game. LaCamera’s final field goal of the evening proved to be the difference and gave the Maroon & White their first advantage of the day. Following the first lead change of the game, sophomore linebacker Tyrel Dodson intercepted Florida’s final pass attempt to seal the win for Texas A&M, its first in The Swamp after dropping the only other contest played in Gainesville in 1962.

LaCamera moved to a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals under 50 yards this season to earn the first league honors of his career. The junior became the fourth Aggie and second A&M kicker to earn the Special Teams Player of the Week; joining Dustin Harris (Sept. 22, 2012), Christian Kirk (Sept. 26, 2015) and Taylor Bertolet (Nov. 21, 2015).

OFFENSE

DJ Chark, WR/PR/, LSU

Shea Patterson, QB, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

Devin White, LB, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

Daniel LaCamera, PK, Texas A&M

FRESHMAN

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

DEFENSIVE LINE

Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss

D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina

