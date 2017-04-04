Texas A&M's Lindon Victor earns national honor, SEC award for decathlon collegiate record

(Photo: Errol Anderson eander1057@aol, Errol Anderson eander1057@aol.com1-917-513-4854cell)

Breaking a collegiate record in the decathlon to win the Texas Relays earned Texas A&M senior Lindon Victor recognition as the top individual at the meet. Today he was awarded the men’s National Athlete of the Week honor by the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association and was also named the SEC Field Athlete of the Week.

Victor produced a score of 8,472 points in the decathlon to better the previous collegiate record of 8,465 set by Trey Hardee of Texas in 2006 by seven points. Victor also generated a first day score of 4,516 points, which broke the previous best score of 4,500 set by Oregon’s Ashton Eaton in 2010.

The recording breaking endeavor also includes improving previous records Victor held with his 2016 score of 8,446, which served as the Texas A&M school record as well as the Grenada national record.

Later this season Victor will defend the SEC and NCAA decathlon titles he won as a junior in 2016.

National computer team rankings released by USTFCCCA this week have the Aggie men ranked No. 2 and the women No. 9. The Texas A&M men moved up from No. 4 position in the outdoor preseason rankings while the women moved up from No. 12.

The move in rankings was due in part to the performances achieved by the Aggies during the 90th Texas Relays, which included 10 victories, five of which were in relay events. Through the history of the Texas Relays, Texas A&M has now registered 151 victories, 109 for the men and 42 by the women. Over the past 10 years, the Aggies have won 80 events, which includes 36 relay titles.

USTFCCCA National Team Computer Rankings

MEN: 1. Florida; 2. Texas A&M; 3. Oregon; 4. Alabama; 5. Arkansas; 6. Georgia; 7. LSU; 8. Texas; 9. Virginia; 10. USC; 11. Tennessee; 12. UCLA; 13. Stanford; 14. Tennessee; 15; Mississippi; 16. Kansas; 17. Nebraska; 18. Virginia Tech; 19. South Carolina; 20. Baylor.

WOMEN: 1. Oregon; 2. Kentucky; 3. LSU; 4. Arkansas; 5. Florida; 6. USC; 7. Georgia; 8. Texas; 9. Texas A&M; 10. Florida State; 11. Stanford; 12. Tennessee; 13. Washington; 14. Harvard; 15. Virginia Tech; 16. Miami; 17. Alabama; 18. Mississippi; 19. Baylor; 20. Nebraska.

© 2017 KAGS-TV