Texas A&M's Lindon Victor named to preseason watch list for 2017 Bowerman award

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Aggies were part of the preseason edition of the 2017 Bowerman watch list announced on Thursday by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Texas A&M senior Lindon Victor, the defending NCAA and SEC decathlon champion, is among the 10 athletes named to the men’s preseason watch list while junior teammate Ioannis Kyriazis (John Kyr-e-ah-zees), a two-time SEC javelin champion and NCAA runner-up, was among seven athletes receiving votes for the watch list.

Also, Victor recently ranked 10th in the 2016 decathlon world merit rankings produced by Track & Field News. After winning the SEC decathlon title in an impressive school record of 8,446 points and claiming the NCAA title with a tally of 8,379 points, he represented Grenada in the Olympic Games, placing 16th with a score of 7,998 points.

Victor’s career best score of 8,446 points, which is fourth on the all-time collegiate list, set a national record for Grenada and finished the 2016 season ranked eighth in the world.

Kyriazis improved his career best in the javelin to an astounding mark of 285 feet, 11 inches (87.14) in breaking the Aggie school record during the summer. It was the eighth best throw in the world for the 2016 season. Kyriazis also ranks third on the all-time collegiate list in the javelin when considering marks set after the NCAA Championships.

