Texas A&M's Nick Starkel and Donovan Wilson Undergo Surgery, Will Miss Significant Time

After the biggest insult to the Texas A&M football program of the Kevin Sumlin era Sunday night in Pasadena, Calif. the Aggies unfortunately added 2 major injuries to their week 1 woes.

Sumlin announced on his weekly radio show Monday night that redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Starkel and senior defensive back Donovan Wilson both underwent surgery Monday and would be out for a long time.

Starkel broke his left ankle midway through the third quarter of A&M's 45-44 loss to UCLA, scrambling out of the pocket trying to get a first down. He had to be helped off the field. Wilson, meanwihle, left in the first half, did not return and had a screw put in his foot this morning.

Sumlin said he wasn't sure if either player would be back before the end of the season.

Making his first collegiate start, Starkel was 6-13 for 62 yards before exiting the game with the Aggies leading 38-10. The senior Wilson did not record a tackle in the defeat, but has six career interceptions.

Both injuries are a huge blow to what A&M wants to do on both sides of the ball. The Aggies will play their home opener vs Nicholls State Saturday at 6 pm.

