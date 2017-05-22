Texas A&M's Prater named to Rimington Trophy ‘Watch List"

Texas A&M sophomore Colton Prater was named to the “watch list” for the prestigious Rimington Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding center in college football.

Prater, who started 12 games for the Aggies at guard and tackle as a true freshman in 2016, worked out at center through the 2017 spring drills and projects to start at the position this fall. Prater helped clear the way for balanced and potent offensive attack in 2016 that averaged over 200 passing and rushing yards per game. Texas A&M gained 467.1 total yards per game, which was second best in the Southeastern Conference and No. 24 in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

In order to create this watch list, the Rimington Trophy Committee accepted nominations from programs across the country that submitted their current starting centers for consideration. This preseason, at least one player from each conference was nominated, with the MAC leading at nine student-athletes selected and the Big 12 and SEC following with eight each respectively.

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee used these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

• Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)

• Sporting News (SN)

• Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a "mix" of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee's policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All-America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee. The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

* * *

About the Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA Division I-A College Football. Since its inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million for the cystic fibrosis community. The award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and has raised over $130 million for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-American center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the Outland Trophy's only double winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.

For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

