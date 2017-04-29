Texas A&M's Reynolds, Eluemenor selected on final day of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA --- Texas A&M seniors Josh Reynolds and Jermaine Eluemenor were selected on the final day of the NFL Draft giving the Aggies a total of five players being drafted over the three-day event.

Reynolds, a wide receiver from San Antonio, Texas, was taken in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) by the Los Angeles Rams, while Eluemenor, an offensive tackle from Denville, N.J., was selected in the fifth round (No. 159 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens. With Eluemenor’s selection, a Texas A&M offensive tackle has been selected in five consecutive NFL Drafts.

Reynolds finished his Texas A&M career with 30 receiving touchdowns and an impressive 17.0 yards per catch average on 164 receptions. Reynolds holds the single season record for receiving touchdowns with 13 in 2014 and he is the only player in school history with multiple seasons with double-digit receiving scores. He was also the only player in school or SEC history with multiple 90-yard plus touchdown catches.

“For a guy who did not have any offers coming out of high school, Josh has made himself into an NFL prospect,” Aggie head coach Kevin Sumlin said. “While at Texas A&M he continuously set records for touchdown receptions and the 50/50 balls improved to 80/20 in our favor when Josh was targeted.”

Eluemenor was the Aggies’ regular starter at right tackle for an offense that averaged 467.0 yards, including 211.8 rushing yards and 255.2 passing yards per game. With Eluemenor helping clear the way, the Aggies rushed for more than 200 yards in seven games in 2016, including 350-plus yards against SEC foes Arkansas and Tennessee.

“Jermaine, or London as we call him, has a bright future,” Sumlin said. “He is a strong, athletic player who has the versatility to play both guard and tackle like he did for us. As a football player, he will continue to get better. He is also the type of teammate who will do what it takes to help his team.”

Other Aggies that went undrafted but signed free agent contracts were offensive tackle Avery Gennesy with the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Knight and wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones with the Arizona Cardinals, and linebacker Claude George with the Seattle Seahawks.

© 2017 KAGS-TV