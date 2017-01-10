Texas A&M's Women's Basketball Wins 77-68 At No. 24 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Texas A&M picked up a 77-68 over No. 24 Kentucky, moving to 2-0 against ranked teams this season. Curtyce Knox had a career-high 26 points.

The Aggies (12-4, 2-1 SEC) fell behind by as many as nine points in the first half, but eventually led the Wildcats (10-6, 1-2 SEC) 34-33 at the break. In the game that featured 13 lead changes and eight ties, the Aggies pulled ahead for good with a tie-breaking 7-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Danni Williams with 3:45 to play.

The Aggies sealed victory with an off-balance desperation 2-pointer by Knox with 47 seconds to play that increased the lead to five points.

In addition to Knox’s 26, Williams added 19 points and Khaalia Hillsman had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Anriel Howard added 11 rebounds, helping the Aggies to a 22-8 advantage on second-chance points. The Aggies had a season-high seven 3-pointers in the game.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, January 12 to host Arkansas at 7 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.

QUICK NOTES

· Texas A&M is now 2-0 against ranked teams this season, with this win joining a Dec. 21 win vs. No. 19 Syracuse

· The Aggies are now 12-4 this season and 2-1 in SEC play. Kentucky is 10-6 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play.

· This is the first loss for Kentucky this season in Memorial Coliseum, snapping a 15-game win streak in the venue. The Wildcats’ only other home loss came at Rupp Arena.

· Texas A&M came back from a nine-point deficit to win the game, marking the Aggies’ second 9+ point comeback in three SEC games. The Aggies erased a 13-point lead to defeat Vanderbilt on Jan. 2.

· Texas A&M made a season-high 7 3-pointers.

· The Aggies scored 22 second-chance points, their second-highest total of the season

· Khaalia Hillsman had her third straight double double and her eighth of the season. Her 10 career double-doubles tie teammate Anriel Howard for fifth on Texas A&M’s career list.

o She has scored in double figures in all 16 games this season

· Curtyce Knox had a career-high in scoring for the third straight game, scoring 26 points.

o It was her first career 20+ point game

o She scored in double figures for the fourth straight game, which includes all three SEC games.

o She has six 10+ point games this season and nine in her career

· Danni Williams scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and the 15th time in 16 games this season

· Anriel Howard had 10+ rebounds for the 14th time this season

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 729-296 overall and 321-133 at Texas A&M. He is eighth among active coaches and 14th all-time in career wins.

(© 2017 KAGS)