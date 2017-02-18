KAGS
The Lady Buccaneers Defeat Coastal Bend At Home

The women's basketball team at Blinn win 72-49

BRENHAM, Texas - The Lady Buccaneers hosted Coastal Bend on Saturday and came out strong. They won the game 72-49. 

