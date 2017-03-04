KAGS
Thorndale Upsets Mumford in Region IV Final

No. 3 Mumford was defeated by No. 25 Thorndale 54-50 in the 2A Region IV Championship on Saturday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:47 PM. CST March 04, 2017

No. 25 Thorndale upset district rival, No. 3 Mumford in the Class 2A Region IV Finals, getting a 54-50 win to advance to the State Tournament. 

