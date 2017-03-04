Close Thorndale Upsets Mumford in Region IV Final No. 3 Mumford was defeated by No. 25 Thorndale 54-50 in the 2A Region IV Championship on Saturday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:47 PM. CST March 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST No. 25 Thorndale upset district rival, No. 3 Mumford in the Class 2A Region IV Finals, getting a 54-50 win to advance to the State Tournament. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Smartphone APP Rewards Safe Driving Women Entrepreneurs speak to Texas A&M students College Station Public Urination Ordinance More Stories 29th Annual Student Conference on Latino Affairs Mar. 3, 2017, 10:49 p.m. Teague ISD bus involved in crash on I-45 in Centerville Mar. 2, 2017, 3:42 p.m. Suspect indicted in connection to Stripes robbery Mar. 2, 2017, 10:14 p.m.
