Three Aggies Named Preseason All-SEC, Texas A&M Picked Fourth

Three Texas A&M women's basketball players were named Preseason All-SEC, and the Aggies were picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, as voted on by the league's coaches.
Texas A&M senior Khaalia Hillsman, who averaged 16.4 points and was sixth nationally in field goal percentage in 2016-17, was selected to the Preseason All-SEC First Team. Juniors Anriel Howard, who averaged a double-double with 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds last season, and Danni Williams, who averaged a team-high 16.6 points, were selected to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. It is the first Preseason All-SEC honor for each of the players.
South Carolina tops the order of finish with Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU rounding out the top half the league. Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Arkansas round out the bottom half.
Texas A&M is coming off their 12th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016-17, advancing to the Second Round after a tournament-record 21-point comeback against Penn. The Aggies return three starters, Hillsman, Howard and Williams, plus 75 percent of their scoring from last season's squad. Texas A&M welcomes in the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation to round out the roster.
An affordable, family entertainment option, women's basketball season tickets begin as low as $100. Contact the 12th Man Foundation for additional information or to order tickets by calling 888-992-4443 or logging onto www.12thMan.com/Tickets.
Preseason Coaches' Predictions
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Mississippi State
3. Missouri
4. Texas A&M
5. Tennessee
6. Kentucky
7. LSU
8. Georgia
9. Alabama
10. Vanderbilt
11. Auburn
12. Ole Miss
13. Florida
14. Arkansas
Player of the Year
A'ja Wilson, South Carolina
First Team All-SEC
Raigyne Louis, LSU
Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State
Morgan William, Mississippi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
A'ja Wilson, South Carolina
Jaime Nared, Tennessee
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Taylor Murray, Kentucky
Shandricka Sessom, Ole Miss
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Cierra Porter, Missouri
Jordan Frericks, Missouri
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Anriel Howard, Texas A&M
Danni Williams, Texas A&M
© 2017 KAGS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs