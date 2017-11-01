Three Aggies Named Preseason All-SEC, Texas A&M Picked Fourth

Three Texas A&M women's basketball players were named Preseason All-SEC, and the Aggies were picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, as voted on by the league's coaches.



Texas A&M senior Khaalia Hillsman, who averaged 16.4 points and was sixth nationally in field goal percentage in 2016-17, was selected to the Preseason All-SEC First Team. Juniors Anriel Howard, who averaged a double-double with 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds last season, and Danni Williams, who averaged a team-high 16.6 points, were selected to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. It is the first Preseason All-SEC honor for each of the players.



South Carolina tops the order of finish with Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU rounding out the top half the league. Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Arkansas round out the bottom half.



Texas A&M is coming off their 12th straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016-17, advancing to the Second Round after a tournament-record 21-point comeback against Penn. The Aggies return three starters, Hillsman, Howard and Williams, plus 75 percent of their scoring from last season's squad. Texas A&M welcomes in the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation to round out the roster.



Texas A&M welcomes in the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation to round out the roster.



Preseason Coaches' Predictions



Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Mississippi State

3. Missouri

4. Texas A&M

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. LSU

8. Georgia

9. Alabama

10. Vanderbilt

11. Auburn

12. Ole Miss

13. Florida

14. Arkansas



Player of the Year

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina



First Team All-SEC

Raigyne Louis, LSU

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Morgan William, Mississippi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina

Jaime Nared, Tennessee

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Khaalia Hillsman, Texas A&M



Second Team All-SEC

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Taylor Murray, Kentucky

Shandricka Sessom, Ole Miss

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Cierra Porter, Missouri

Jordan Frericks, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Anriel Howard, Texas A&M

Danni Williams, Texas A&M

