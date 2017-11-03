Three Aggies Suspended for Violating Texas A&M Policy

COLLEGE STATION – The Aggie men's basketball program announced the suspensions of three student-athletes for violations of Texas A&M policy. Admon Gilder, D.J. Hogg and Robert Williams sat out Friday's exhibition game against Tarleton State.

Hogg and Gilder will return for the season-opening contest against West Virginia on Nov. 10 while Williams is slated to return to the court Nov. 20 against Oklahoma State.

“Unfortunately, young people make mistakes. We will handle this matter internally and move on as a program,” Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy said.

Without Gilder, Hogg and Williams, the Aggies defeated Tarleton State 72-46.

© 2017 KAGS-TV