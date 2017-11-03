KAGS
Three Aggies Suspended for Violating Texas A&M Policy

No. 25 Texas A&M defeated Tarleton State 72-46 without 3 key players in its final exhibition game of 2017.

COLLEGE STATION – The Aggie men's basketball program announced the suspensions of three student-athletes for violations of Texas A&M policy.  Admon Gilder, D.J. Hogg and Robert Williams sat out Friday's exhibition game against Tarleton State.

 

Hogg and Gilder will return for the season-opening contest against West Virginia on Nov. 10 while Williams is slated to return to the court Nov. 20 against Oklahoma State.

 

“Unfortunately, young people make mistakes. We will handle this matter internally and move on as a program,” Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy said.

 

Without Gilder, Hogg and Williams, the Aggies defeated Tarleton State 72-46. 

