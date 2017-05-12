KAGS
Tomball Stuns College Station in Area Playoffs

No. 2 College Station was upset by No. 25 Tomball 7-6 in game two of the 5A Area playoffs on Friday, ending the Cougars' season prematurely.

KAGS 11:04 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

No. 25 Tomball upset No. 2 College Station 7-6 on Friday night to win the Area playoff series 2-0. 

