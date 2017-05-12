Close Tomball Stuns College Station in Area Playoffs No. 2 College Station was upset by No. 25 Tomball 7-6 in game two of the 5A Area playoffs on Friday, ending the Cougars' season prematurely. KAGS 11:04 PM. CDT May 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST No. 25 Tomball upset No. 2 College Station 7-6 on Friday night to win the Area playoff series 2-0. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories A Message To the Future: Graduation 2017 May 12, 2017, 6:38 p.m. Texas Senate unanimously passes Sandra Bland Act May 11, 2017, 1:55 p.m. Racist controversy with Texas A&M professor May 11, 2017, 7:44 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs