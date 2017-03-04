Top-ranked Canadian beats Buffalo 51-49 for Class 3A title

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Top-ranked Canadian forced three turnovers in the final 53 seconds to rally from a 49-48 deficit and defeat Buffalo 51-49 for the Class 3A UIL state girls' basketball championship.

Champion game MVP Haevyn Risley led the lady Cats (33-3) with 20 points and six rebounds on Saturday in San Antonio. Risley scored 10 points in the third quarter as Canadian was forced to play from behind most of the game.

Emily Alexander added 17 points with eight rebounds while Vanessa Guthrie had seven points with eight boards for the Lady Cats, who won their first state basketball title.

Buffalo (28-5) point guard Jordan Jenkins scored 20 points with four steals and seven rebounds. Jenkins had the potentially game winning three point shot bounce off the back iron at the buzzer.

Buffalo freshman Mollie Dittmar had 18 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 2:10 left.

