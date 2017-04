(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Trevor Knight and Academy teamed up to give 10 kids a shopping spree of a lifetime.

The Big Brother and Big Sister kids each got $100 to spend and had help from Knight himself.

Our Shayda Nazifpour went out to the event to see what these kids were in for.

© 2017 KAGS-TV