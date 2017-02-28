Trocha-Morelos leads Texas A&M past Missouri, 60-43

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, helping Texas A&M defeated Missouri 60-43 Tuesday.

Missouri (7-22, 2-15 Southeastern Conference) took a 7-6 lead in a slow-paced, low-scoring first half, but Texas A&M answered with a 9-0 run and never trailed again, eventually leading by as many as 20.

Texas A&M (16-13, 8-9) controlled the paint from its first basket, a layup by Tyler Davis with 17:30 remaining in the first half, and led 28-18 by halftime. The Aggies outscored Missouri 22-6 in the paint and outrebounded them 44-31.

Davis entered the game as the Aggies' leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game, but took a back seat to Trocha-Morelos' hot shooting, scoring eight points to go with 11 rebounds.

JC Hampton scored 13 points for the Aggies and Admon Gilder added nine points and three assists despite shooting 3-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

