UL-Lafayette Takes Game Two from Sam Houston State 6-1

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CST February 25, 2017

No. 16 UL-Lafayette defeated Sam Houston State 6-1 to take the series on Saturday at Don Sanders Stadium. 

