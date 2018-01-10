UT basketball player Andrew Jones diagnosed with Leukemia

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 08: Andrew Jones #1 of the Texas Longhorns shoots over Keenan Evans #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first round of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at the Sprint Center on March 8, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A University of Texas basketball player was given devastating news after undergoing a series of tests and evaluations this past week.

According to the family of sophomore guard Andrew Jones, he has been diagnosed with leukemia: a cancer of the bone marrow, according to the Center for Disease Control.

In a statement, his family said Jones has started treatments and has asked for prayers.

"This is obviously a difficult situation for our family, and we hope everyone will respect our privacy at this time," the Jones' family statement said.

UT Men's Basketball Head Coach Shaka Smart said in a statement, "Speaking for our entire team and staff, we love Andrew and will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health. I want to thank everyone for being respectful of the privacy that the Jones family needs at this time.”

This story will update as more information becomes available.

