Victor Finishes Fifth in NCAA Heptathlon

NCAA Decathlon Champion Lindon Victor finished fifth in the Heptathlon at the Indoor Championships to help Texas A&M win the overall championship.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:23 PM. CST March 11, 2017

