Vidales & Walters Gain Preseason All-Sec Honors; Braden Shewmake Named Preseason All-American

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M softball seniors Tori Vidales and Ashley Walters were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Vidales, who was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team a year ago, started in all 60 games at first base and batted .298 with 46 RBI and a team-high 17 home runs in 2017. The La Porte, Texas, native earned a spot on the NFCA All-South Region Second Team for the third time in her career.

Walters started in all 60 games with 52 coming behind the plate and was a member of the 2017 NFCA All-South Region First Team, hitting .315 on the season and led the Aggies with 18 doubles. Walters reached base at a .434 clip, drawing 31 walks and was third on the team with 51 hits.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.

The Aggies kick off the 2018 season Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. against Houston at the Aggie Classic in College Station.

Texas A&M sophomore Braden Shewmake was named to the 2018 D1Baseball.com Preseason All-America Second Team, the website announced Tuesday.

Shewmake has also picked up Preseason All-America Second Team recognition from Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.

As a freshman, Shewmake filled up his trophy case. In addition to earning the Aggies’ first SEC Freshman of the Year honor, he was named All-America First Team by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and All-America Second Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and D1Baseball.com. Collegiate Baseball named him National Freshman of the Year and the NCBWA christened Shewmake the District VII Player of the Year.

He was the only Aggie start all 64 games in 2017. As a rookie, he batted .328 with 90 hits, 47 runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 69 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Shewmake logged a .529 slugging percentage. His 34 RBI in SEC play ranked third in the league. He hit .307 with 15 runs, five doubles and seven home runs in conference action.

Texas A&M concluded the 2017 campaign with a 41-23 record, extending their school-record string of consecutive NCAA Championship appearances to 11 seasons, claiming their ninth overall NCAA Regional title and appearing in their sixth College World Series.

The Maroon and White commence the 2018 season on February 16-18 when they host the Rhode Island Rams in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

