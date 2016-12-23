Vikings plane slides off taxiway at Appleton airport

MINNEAPOLIS, MN Minnesota Vikings' logo on the 50 yard line at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2011 Getty Images)

Jen Zettel , USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Snowy conditions caused a plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings to slide off the taxiway at Appleton International Airport Friday night.

The Minnesota Vikings tweeted from their official account around 7:15 p.m. confirming the team was on the plane.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Approx 6:30pm Delta #8867 carrying Minnesota Vikings team had a rear wheel leave the taxiway en route to arrival gate. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

