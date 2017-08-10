Voice of the Aggies Retiring After 2017-18 Season

COLLEGE STATION—Dave South, the legendary voice of Texas A&M athletics since 1985, has decided to make the 2017 Aggie football season and the 2017-18 men’s basketball season his final year behind the microphone calling the radio play-by-play for Learfield’s Texas A&M Ventures.

The following is a statement from Dave South:

“After discussions that started last August with Texas A&M Ventures and my wife Leanne, I have decided that the 2017 Texas A&M football season and the 2017-18 men’s basketball season will be my last with both teams. I will continue doing play-by-play for the Aggie baseball team on a year-by-year basis.

“I read recently ‘God assigns certain jobs for certain times. While it’s important to respond obediently, it’s also vital we understand when an assignment is finished. Diligence and job completion honor the Lord, but resistance to change and refusal to let go can hinder His plan.’ (Journey, June 15, 2017, page 23)

“The 2017-18 season will mark my 47th year in collegiate broadcasting, and I just celebrated my 72nd birthday. There will be many people to thank as we make our way through this coming year. I will start with coach Jackie Sherrill and the late Ralph Carpenter, who extended the offer to be the voice of the Aggies prior to the 1985 season. My association with Texas A&M University and its athletics department has truly been a blessing. The friendships made and the joy of broadcasting Aggie games have made my years here unforgettable.

“I’m also honored to have worked with every entity that has held the broadcast rights to Texas A&M athletics. For those of you who have been around for a long time, you will understand this statement: I am the last of the Southwest Conference Exxon announcers still active in sports broadcasting.

“To the coaches, athletes, staff and athletic directors, our experiences together over these many years have created a lifetime of wonderful memories. If memories were memorabilia, there wouldn’t be a room big enough to hold my collection.

“To the Aggies and radio listeners who have been so gracious and kind for these many years, thank you for your words, texts, emails, and letters. I am humbled by your thoughtful generosity.

“Knowing God has a plan for every day of our lives, Leanne and I look forward to the future.”

“For most Aggie fans, Dave South is simply the Voice of Aggie Athletics,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “To us in the athletics department, he is much more than the radio play-by-play man. He is a part of our Aggie team and an outstanding Aggie ambassador. We appreciate all that he has done for Aggie athletics and wish he and Leanne all the best.”

A devout Christian, an American patriot, South has endeared himself to Aggie football, men’s basketball and baseball coaching staffs and players, as well as the entire Aggie athletics department.

“As a Texas A&M graduate who lived away from Aggieland, I came to depend on Dave to paint a picture in my mind of the athletics events,” said Jon Heidtke, Senior Vice President for Learfield’s Texas A&M Ventures. “Not only has he done a first-rate, professional job of broadcasting, he has done so with passion and conviction and his legendary calls of some of the most iconic moments in Aggie sports history are forever etched in our hearts and minds. We have been very fortunate to have a man of his principles and caliber calling the action these many years.”

South is married to his wife, Leanne, and they have two sons, Randy and Mike.

QUOTES FROM VARIOUS AGGIE COACHES

Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M Football Head Coach

“Dave is not only one of the best broadcasters in the business, but he is a true friend to Aggie football. His loyalty is unquestioned, his commitment unmatched and he continues to have a passion for the coaches and players that he covers. We wish Dave and Leanne all the best.”

Billy Kennedy, Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Head Coach

“When I think of Aggie basketball, I think of Dave South. Our relationship goes back to 1990. I will miss his character and friendship the most. The talks and time spent on road trips will be sorely missed. His genuine care for me and my players, whether we won or lost, cannot be replaced. Dave and Leanne’s support will always be with us. I’ve been blessed as a coach to have them this long. Thank you to the voice of the Aggies.”

Rob Childress, Texas A&M Baseball Head Coach

“Simply put, Dave South is the Vin Scully of Aggie baseball. His knowledge and love of the game of baseball is only matched by the passion and dedication he has for all Aggie baseball players and staff. I am blessed to call him my friend. As a baseball program, we are blessed that he will continue to call the action for Aggie baseball and it is my personal hope that he carries on for many, many years.”

R.C. Slocum, College Football Hall of Fame Member, Winningest football coach in Aggie history

“Dave South has done a tremendous job for Texas A&M. I especially appreciate his loyalty to the coaches and athletes. He was a real fan of those he covered while also being very professional about his work. I wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”

John Thornton, Former Interim Athletics Director, Former Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Longtime Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach, Former Player

“It is hard to imagine Aggie Sports, and especially basketball, without Dave’s voice. He is a classic and has been synonymous with Aggie athletics for so many positive reasons. He is a consummate professional who meticulously prepared for every broadcast. I can’t think of anyone more loyal to Aggie coaches and student-athletes than Dave.”

Mark Johnson, Hall of Fame Head Baseball Coach, Winningest Baseball Coach in Aggie history

“The voice and person of Dave South will be missed. I have very fond memories of hunting birds on a fall Saturday with ear plugs in and Dave South broadcasting Aggie football. His ability to tell the story with clarity in a timely fashion was a gift to us all.

“Dave is like the trusted mailman … he always delivered, regardless of location or conditions. Dave could write a book on those two subjects!”

Dave Elmendorf, College Football Hall of Fame Member, Longtime Aggie Football Radio Color Analyst, Three-Way All-American at Texas A&M (Football, Baseball, Academics)

"We have all been blessed to have Dave South as the voice of Aggie athletics, but especially me as his broadcast partner for football all these years (since 1990). His broadcasting talents are obvious, but, what makes Dave so special to me is he's a great Christian, he bleeds maroon and he's a great friend. He will be missed!"

