Volleyball Kats Win 8th Match in a Row with Victory Over Prairie View

HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston State captured its eighth-consecutive victory, using a dominant performance to close out non-conference action while sweeping Prairie View A&M (25-16, 25-16, 25-15) on Saturday afternoon at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

Jordyn Vaughn registered a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs to lead the charge. Sam Houston (11-9) also received seven kills from Taylor Cunningham, 12 digs from Madison Wallace and 31 assists from Jaclyn Ward as part of the team’s third sweep in the last five matches.

The Panthers (3-11) hit just .038 on the match as Sam Houston’s Courtney Littlefield registered five block assists and Cunningham tallied four as part of an 11-block afternoon for the Bearkats. After hitting .125 in the opening set, Prairie View was held to -.069 and .027 in the final two frames.

FIRST SET

Prairie View A&M took the early 5-3 lead before Sam Houston took the set into its own hands. The Bearkats ran off four-straight points and never trailed the remainder of the frame. Courtney Littlefield and Jordyn Vaughn combined for the block, extending the Kats’ advantage to 13-8.

After the Panthers trimmed their deficit to four at 16-12, Sam Houston ran off six-straight points and eight of nine to reach set point. Prairie View staved off three Sam Houston opportunities but the Kats ended the set on a kill from Brooke White to win it 25-16.

The Kats hit .395 as a team backed by a team-best seven kills and as many digs from Vaughn. White totaled five kills andJaclyn Ward registered 15 assists. Sam Houston held the Panthers to a .125 attack percentage with no player logging more than three kills.

SECOND SET

Sam Houston wasted little time in the second set, using a 7-0 run to take a 13-5 highlighted by a Jaclyn Ward service ace. The run was part of an 11-2 stretch with Courtney Littlefield and Madison Wallace connecting on a pair of blocks.

Jordyn Vaughn tallied five more kills, upping her match total to 12 while reaching double-double status by adding three more digs. The Bearkats defense was tenacious, limiting the Panthers to a -.069 attack percentage thanks to five total blocks as part of a 25-16 win.

THIRD SET

Sam Houston could not be slowed down in the third set posting consecutive service aces early on from Madison Wallace as part of a 6-0 run to take a 10-4 lead. Sam Houston put together seven consecutive for a 19-6 edge capped by an Ashley Lewis kill.

The Kats limited Prairie View to a .027 attack percentage helped by four blocks including three block assists from Cunningham. Ashley Lewis and Courtney Littlefield each posted four kills while Jaclyn Ward totaled six assists in the 25-15 win.

© 2017 KAGS-TV