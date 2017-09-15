Von Miller, Five Others Inducted into Texas A&M Hall of Fame

COLLEGE STATION, Texas— The Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2017 is truly a star-studded class representing both Aggie team and individual successes. Danielle Adams ’11 from women’s basketball, Antonio Armstrong ’94 from football, Jessica Beard ’11 from women’s track and field, Jim Hacker ’74 from baseball, Von Miller ’11 from football and Eric Sehn ’08 from men’s swimming and diving are the Hall of Fame inductees.

Tremendous ambassadors and supporters of all Aggie athletic teams, coaches and student-athletes are longtime physics faculty member and Faculty Athletics Representative Dr. Tom Adair ’57 and former football letterman and his wife, Gay and Gale Oliver, III ‘60 as 2017 inductees into the Hall of Honor.

David Van Houten ’71 is a baseball letterman who has achieved success at the highest level of his profession and has been selected as the Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

The organization’s 40 th annual Burgess Banquet was held Friday, Sept. 15 in the Hall of Champions on the west side of Kyle Field with over 720 guests in attendance, the largest turnout ever for the event.

2017 TEXAS A&M LETTERMEN’S ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

DANIELLE ADAMS ‘11

Women’s Basketball

Danielle Adams lettered two years (2009-11) for head coach Gary Blair and the women’s basketball team and helped the squad reach the pinnacle of her sport with the 2011 NCAA National Championship. For her play in the 2011 Women’s Final Four, she was named the most outstanding player and recorded 30 points in the national title game, the second-most ever at that time. She was a consensus All-American in 2011 as well as All-Big 12. She helped the team win the 2010 Big 12 Tournament Championship. Adams ended her Aggie career averaging 19.5 points per game, a school record, and her 847 points scored in the 2010-11 season was the best in school history. She was drafted in the second round of the 2011 WNBA Draft by the San Antonio Stars and is still playing professionally. She earned WNBA All-Rookie and All-Star honors in 2011. She graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in agricultural leadership and development.

ANTONIO ARMSTRONG ‘94

Football

Antonio Shorter Armstrong was a four-year letter winner (1991-94) in football for head coach R.C. Slocum. The Aggie team finished 42-5-1 overall and never lost a game at Kyle Field while earning two SWC Championships as well as the best record another season. Armstrong was a Butkus Award semifinalist and an All-American in 1994 as well as earning All-SWC honors in 1993 and 1994. He earned Cotton Bowl Defensive Player of the Game honors against Notre Dame in 1994. He was drafted in the 6 th round of the 1995 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers and played for the 49ers and Miami Dolphins. He passed away in 2016.

JESSICA BEARD ‘11

Women’s Track & Field

Jessica Beard was a four-year letter winner (2008-09-10-11) for head coach Pat Henry and helped the team win three straight NCAA Outdoor National Championships (2009-10-11). She was the 2011 Bowerman Award winner, the top honor in collegiate track and field and is considered the Heisman Trophy of track and field. A 16-time All-American, Beard swept the 2011 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor 400 meter titles and was part of four Aggie relay squads that won NCAA Championships. She was the Big 12 Indoor Athlete of the Year in 2011 as well as the high-point scorer at the conference championships and helped the Aggies win four consecutive Big 12 outdoor titles and three straight Big 12 indoor crowns. Her name is across the top of the all-time best charts in school history. Honored with Texas A&M’s Distinguished Letterman Award, Beard graduated with a psychology degree in 2011 and continues to compete professionally.

JIM HACKER ‘74

Baseball

Jim Hacker was a four-year letterman in baseball (1971-72-73-74) for head coach Tom Chandler and was a 1974 All-American as well as earning SWC Player of the Year honors. He was a team captain on the 1973 and 1974 squads as well as earning Marion Pugh MVP accolades both seasons. Hacker hit .477 in SWC games to win the SWC batting title and was the fourth-highest in conference history at the time. He ended the 1974 season with a .406 batting average and went on to be drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round and played two years in the Braves’ organization. He earned his degree in business management.

VON MILLER ’11

Football

Von Miller was a four-year football letterman (2007-08-09-10) for head coach Dennis Franchione and Mike Sherman during his career in Aggieland. He was an All-American in 2009 and 2010 and earned the Butkus Award for the nation’s outstanding linebacker in 2010. His outstanding play helped the Aggies earn a share of the 2010 Big 12 South Division championship and played in the Cotton Bowl. His 17 quarterback sacks in 2009 was second on the all-time single season list and he finished his Aggie career with 33 quarterback sacks. Miller was the second player selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos where he helped the team win the Super Bowl 50 Championship and Miller was named the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

ERIC SEHN ‘08

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Eric Sehn was a four-year letterman for Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving (2005-06-07, 2009). For his career, Sehn scored 151 individual points in four trips to the NCAA Championships, which remains a school record. He earned 12 All-America citations, including nine first-team honors. At the conference level, he won 11 diving championships in 12 possible chances and he was the conference Diver of the Meet and Diver of the Year all four years. A 2012 Olympian for Canada, he was an eight-time Canadian National Champion and qualified the World Championships twice (2009, 2011). Sehn earned his bachelor’s degree in geography.

2017 TEXAS A&M LETTERMEN’S ASSOCIATION HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES

Dr. Tom Adair ‘57

A fixture at Aggie athletics as well as the Texas A&M campus, Dr. Tom Adair ’57 is a professor of physics and has served as the NCAA Faculty Athletics Representative the past 35 years through three different conference affiliations. He has taught physics for 50 years on the Texas A&M campus. He has assisted in nominating hundreds of student-athletes for various institution, conference and national awards. He has served on numerous conference and NCAA committees and his family has committed a multimillion dollar gift to the Texas A&M Foundation, directing a portion to the Department of Physics and the newly established Texas A&M Coaching Academy as well as the Department of Student Activities.

Gay & Gale Oliver, III ‘60

Gale Oliver III ’60 was a three-year (1957-58-59) football letterman for head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jim Myers. He would graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1960 and after serving in the United States Army went to work in the Houston area. He went on to serve as president and CEO of Oliver Equipment Company in Houston from 1975-2007. In addition, Oliver has served on numerous boards including the Association of Former Students and the 12 th Man Foundation. He and his wife Gay have been dedicated ambassadors of Texas A&M Athletics and in particular the Lettermen’s Association.

2017 Texas A&M Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

David Van Houten ‘71

Before reaching the pinnacle of his profession, David Van Houten ’71 was an Aggie baseball letterman (1969-71) for head coach Tom Chandler. Van Houten earned his BBA in management from Texas A&M in 1971 and spent 35 years in the Coca-Cola Bottling business. He retired in 2006 as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Coca-Cola Enterprises, the world’s largest bottler with over 70,000 employees doing business in eight countries. He is a member of the 12 th Man Foundation’s Council of Athletic Ambassadors and the Dallas Champions Council as well as the Dean’s Development Council of the Mays Business School and the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association. He recently served on the Olsen Field renovation committee and the Major Gifts Committee for the 12 th Man Foundation. He was named Mays Business School Outstanding Alumni in 2003 and created the Carol and David Van Houten Endowed Professorship in 2007.

