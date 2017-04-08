Von Miller Returns for Texas A&M Spring Game

Quite a few former Texas A&M football stars adorned the Kyle Field sidelines at the Aggies' Spring Game, none bigger than Super Bowl 50 MVP and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

The second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft returns periodically throughout the year and was honored at the end of the first quarter. It's been a different offseason this year for Miller - much more relaxing after last year's whirlwind after winning the Super Bowl. Soon, Miller will head back to Denver to go back to work for a new coaching regime, as Vance Joseph takes over in the Mile High City.

Miller knows what it's like to be one of the top picks in the draft, and had a lot to say about Myles Garrett. Garrett is expected to be the number one pick in the draft later this month and will terrorize pro quarterbacks soon after. Miller has a lot in common with Myles; he went to a struggling Broncos team second overall and helped turn them around, which is what Garrett hopes to do in Cleveland.

© 2017 KAGS-TV