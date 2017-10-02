Watt Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M sophomore forward Ally Watt was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Watt scored both Aggie goals in a 2-1 win over Arkansas, who had allowed just one goal in their previous three SEC matches. The Colorado Springs, Colo.-native notched the first goal just 98 seconds into the match scoring a roofer from 15 yards out on the left side of the penalty box. She then added an insurance goal just 2:30 into the second half. This time she scored on a half volley from the top of the penalty box after Kendall Ritchie’s free kick was cleared with a header by the Arkansas backline. The two tallies gave Watt three goals and two assists in the Aggies last two games.

On the season, Watt leads the team with 10 points on four goals and two assists. She has 24 points for her career on 11 goals and two assists.

The award is Watt’s first SEC Player of the Week recognition. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week once in 2015.

It marks the third SEC honor for the Aggies this season. Cienna Arrieta earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week last Monday and Jimena Lopez was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week following the opening weekend.

This week Texas A&M has home matches slated for Monday against Utah Valley (7:05 p.m.) and Thursday versus Alabama (6:05 p.m.) before heading on the road to play Georgia on Sunday.

