Williams' 25 Leads Aggies To 67-59 Win At Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Danni Williams scored 25, including five 3-pointers, as Texas A&M defeated Florida 67-59 in a women’s basketball game at Exactech Arena.

The Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-8 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter. The Gators (9-9, 0-5 SEC) went on a run and led most of the second quarter, leading to a 36-35 halftime advantage.

The Aggies regained their form in the third quarter, outscoring Florida 19-11 in the frame, and never letting the Gators closer than five points in the fourth quarter.

Williams led the Aggies’ 3-point barrage, as Texas A&M sunk nine from downtown, the most for Texas A&M in a single game since Jan. 27, 2013. Williams 25 marks her third straight game with at least 19 points.

Curtyce Knox had 16 points with the Aggies’ other four 3-point makes. Khaalia Hillsman came a rebound short of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, going a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, January 19 at Missouri, with broadcast coverage on SEC Network starting at 8 p.m. Texas A&M returns home on January 22 to host LSU at 4 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

QUICKIE NOTES

· Texas A&M improves to 14-4 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play. Florida falls to 9-9 and 0-5 in SEC play.

· The Aggies made nine 3-pointers in this game, the most since the Aggies drained 12 against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2013.

· Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 18 games this season

· Curtyce Knox scored 10+ points for the seventh time this season and fourth time in five SEC games

· Danni Williams scored 20+ points for the second straight game and the seventh time this season

o Her five 3-pointers were the most by a Texas A&M player since Jan. 27, 2013, when Adrienne Pratcher (6) and Peyton Little (5) both had 5+ threes.

o She scored 10+ points for the 17th time in 18 games this year, and the eighth straight game.

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 323-133 in his 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 731-296 in his Hall of Fame career. He is tied for seventh among active coaches and tied for 13th all-time in career wins.

· Blair has won 103 SEC games in his career, the most of any active SEC coach

