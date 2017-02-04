Williams Grows into Leadership Role

In just her second year on campus, Texas A&M sophomore Danni Williams has become one of the most important players on the Aggie women's basketball team. After losing four integral players from last year's team, Williams has stepped up to lead the team in scoring at just over 17 points per game

As a freshman, Williams didn't play much but when she did, head coach Gary Blair was impressed. Now, in year two, he depends on the sharp-shooting southpaw every day.

KAGS Shayda Nazifpour has her story.

