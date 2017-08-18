Women's Basketball Cruises To 78-47 Win In Madrid

MADRID, Spain- Danni Williams scored 18 points and N’dea Jones had a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, as Texas A&M defeated Club Olimpico 64 by a score of 78-47 in a women’s basketball game Thursday. The Aggies are 1-0 on their foreign tour of Spain.

“We did so many good things,” said Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair. “N’dea Jones played very well, she came off the bench and was very relaxed and made some things happen. Basically, I was pleased with a lot of things.”

The Aggies took a 36-28 halftime lead after a slow start, cruising to victory over their Spanish opposition.

Texas A&M’s newcomers all contributed to the win, all of whom showed flashes of brilliance. In addition to Jones’ double double, Chennedy Carter added in 10 points and three assists and Lulu McKinney stuffed the stat sheet with four points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals. Kayla Wells added four points, Jada Walton had a basket, and Emer Nichols added five boards, having her only points of the game erased by an offensive foul call.

A&M’s returning starters all had double-figure games, with Williams leading with 18 points. Khaalia Hillsman added 13 points and five rebounds, to go along with Anriel Howard’s 8 points and 10 rebounds.

This was the first game of the trip for the Aggies, who have spent the previous days sightseeing in Toledo’s Old Town, and Madrid’s Prado Museum.

The Aggies continue their foreign tour on August 19, taking on Combinado Valenciano at 1:25 p.m. CT.

Texas A&M Stats

TEXAS A&M 78 – Danni Williams 18 pts; Khaalia Hillsman 13; N’dea Jones 11; Chennedy Carter 10; Anriel Howard 8; Caylinne Martin 4; Lulu McKinney 4; Kayla Wells 4; Aahliyah Jackson 3; Jada Walton 2; Jasmine Lumpkin 1; Emer Nichols 0.

REBOUND LEADERS – N’dea Jones 11; Anriel Howard 10.

ASSIST LEADERS – Lulu McKinney 5; Chennedy Carter 3

STEAL LEADERS – Khaalia Hillsman 3; Anriel Howard 3.

BLOCK LEADER – Jasmine Lumpkin 2.

